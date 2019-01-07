Listen Live Sports

Amid African Cup hosting turmoil, Guinea opts for 2025

January 7, 2019 8:00 am
 
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The Guinean soccer federation says the country will host the 2025 African Cup of Nations instead of the originally awarded 2023 edition.

The move helps clear a logjam of hosts — and likely appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport — in fallout from Cameroon being stripped of the 2019 tournament by the Confederation of African Football six weeks ago.

The national federation says CAF president Ahmad confirmed the switch after meeting Sunday with Guinean President Alpha Conde. The meeting in Conakry was also attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The deal can allow CAF to confirm hosts for the next four editions through 2025. Its executive committee meets Wednesday in Senegal to pick Egypt or South Africa for the tournament in June.

Cameroon, whose stadiums were judged not ready for the 24-team tournament, can now get the 2021 tournament originally awarded to Ivory Coast, and the 2023 edition can go to Ivory Coast instead of Guinea.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

