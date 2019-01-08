Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The final Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (64)
|15-0
|1600
|2
|2. Alabama
|14-1
|1536
|1
|3. Ohio State
|13-1
|1437
|5
|4. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1415
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|12-1
|1316
|3
|6. Florida
|10-3
|1192
|10
|7. LSU
|10-3
|1186
|11
|8. Georgia
|11-3
|1147
|6
|9. Texas
|10-4
|1093
|14
|10. Washington State
|11-2
|1007
|13
|11. Kentucky
|10-3
|945
|15
|12. UCF
|12-1
|876
|7
|13. Washington
|10-4
|807
|9
|14. Michigan
|10-3
|780
|8
|15. Syracuse
|10-3
|720
|17
|16. Texas A&M
|9-4
|625
|20
|17. Penn State
|9-4
|581
|12
|18. Fresno State
|12-2
|497
|21
|19. Northwestern
|9-5
|375
|22
|20. Army
|11-2
|333
|25
|21. Utah State
|11-2
|252
|23
|22. West Virginia
|8-4
|235
|16
|23. Cincinnati
|11-2
|186
|NR
|24. Boise State
|10-3
|165
|24
|25. Mississippi State
|8-5
|107
|18
Others receiving votes: Iowa 102, Utah 75, Appalachian State 56, Stanford 38, Iowa State 29, Auburn 27, Oregon 18, Missouri 14, UAB 9, Georgia Southern 7, Virginia 5, N.C. State 2, Troy 2, Wisconsin 2, Duke 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.