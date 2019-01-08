Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The final Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Clemson (64) 15-0 1600 2 2. Alabama 14-1 1536 1 3. Ohio State 13-1 1437 5 4. Oklahoma 12-2 1415 4 5. Notre Dame 12-1 1316 3 6. Florida 10-3 1192 10 7. LSU 10-3 1186 11 8. Georgia 11-3 1147 6 9. Texas 10-4 1093 14 10. Washington State 11-2 1007 13 11. Kentucky 10-3 945 15 12. UCF 12-1 876 7 13. Washington 10-4 807 9 14. Michigan 10-3 780 8 15. Syracuse 10-3 720 17 16. Texas A&M 9-4 625 20 17. Penn State 9-4 581 12 18. Fresno State 12-2 497 21 19. Northwestern 9-5 375 22 20. Army 11-2 333 25 21. Utah State 11-2 252 23 22. West Virginia 8-4 235 16 23. Cincinnati 11-2 186 NR 24. Boise State 10-3 165 24 25. Mississippi State 8-5 107 18

Others receiving votes: Iowa 102, Utah 75, Appalachian State 56, Stanford 38, Iowa State 29, Auburn 27, Oregon 18, Missouri 14, UAB 9, Georgia Southern 7, Virginia 5, N.C. State 2, Troy 2, Wisconsin 2, Duke 1.

