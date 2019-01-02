Listen Live Sports

Anderson advances to Maharashtra Open quarterfinals

January 2, 2019 10:50 am
 
PUNE, India (AP) — Kevin Anderson reached the quarterfinals of Maharashtra Open by beating Laslo Djere 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) on Wednesday.

The top-seeded South African, who lost to Gilles Simon in last year’s final, hit 20 aces and saved a set point in the second set.

Anderson will next face Jaume Munar. The seventh-seeded Spaniard defeated Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-0.

Ernests Gulbis also advanced, beating second-seeded Hyeon Chung 7-6 (2), 6-2, while Ivo Karlovic beat Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 7-5. Gulbis will face Karlovic in the quarterfinals.

Also, fifth-seeded Benoit Paire defeated Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2.

