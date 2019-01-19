Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Andre leads Northern Arizona past Portland State 82-75

January 19, 2019 6:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Sophomore Jonathan Andre posted career highs of 21 points and seven rebounds to spark Northern Arizona to an 82-75 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Andre knocked down 8 of his 14 shots to help the Lumberjacks (5-12, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) shoot 49 percent from the floor. Freshman Luke Avdalovic and Ted McCree added 18 points each for NAU, while freshman reserve Cameron Shelton pitched in with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Holland Woods paced the Vikings (6-11, 1-5) with 21 points and four steals, but he had eight of Portland State’s 23 turnovers that led to a 30-15 edge for NAU in points off turnovers. Deante Strickland came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 19 points.

Avdalovic sank a 3 in the final minute of the first half to give the Jacks a 37-31 lead at intermission.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Andre had a layup and a free throw and Shelton scored two straight layups as NAU tallied the first seven points of the second half to push its lead to 44-31 at the 17:50 mark. Portland State pulled within 52-48 with 11:54 remaining on a Strickland basket, but McCree answered with a jumper and NAU stayed comfortably in front from there.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy