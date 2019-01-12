Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Andrus with 24 leads Prairie View past Texas Southern 79-73

January 12, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gerard Andrus scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Prairie View edged Texas Southern 79-73 on Saturday night.

Gary Blackston added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Panthers (5-11, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) who notched their fourth straight win. Darius Williams added 13 points and Dennis Jones had 10 points with seven assists.

The Panthers led throughout the second half though Texas Southern threatened midway, closing to 52-51 before a dunk by Devonte Patterson, a jumper by Andrus and a Jones layup pushed it to 58-51 with 7:52 to play. Andrus’ layup with just under two minutes left gave the Panthers a 75-64 advantage.

Jeremy Combs scored a season-high 23 points with a career-best 20 rebounds for the Tigers (7-9, 2-1). John Jones added 13 points and Eden Ewing had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris