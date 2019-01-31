Listen Live Sports

Angels’ Ohtani progressing, won’t be ready for opening day

January 31, 2019 8:05 pm
 
AL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani has been medically cleared to resume full strength training on his right arm following Tommy John surgery, although he will not be ready to hit for the Los Angeles Angels by opening day.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler provided a positive update Thursday on the recovery of his two-way star.

Ohtani’s latest appointment with Dr. Neal El Attrache went “really well,” according to Eppler. Ohtani was cleared to begin weight training Friday as the right-hander rebuilds strength on his right side.

The Angels expect Ohtani to be their designated hitter at some point in 2019, but he will not be active when the Angels open the regular season in late March, Eppler says. Ohtani is not expected to pitch again until 2020.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

