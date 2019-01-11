Listen Live Sports

Angels reach deals with last 6 arbitration-eligible players

January 11, 2019 11:37 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have reached one-year contract agreements with all six of their remaining arbitration-eligible players.

Left-handers Tyler Skaggs and Andrew Heaney got the biggest deals, with Skaggs agreeing at $3.7 million and Heaney getting $3.4 million.

Relief pitcher Cam Bedrosian got $1.75 million and reliever Hansel Robles got $1.4 million. Two new Angels also finalized deals, with reliever Luis Garcia getting $1,675,000 and infielder Tommy La Stella getting $1.35 million.

Right-handers JC Ramirez and Nick Tropeano reached deals Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

