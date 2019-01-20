Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels, reliever Allen finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract

January 20, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Relief pitcher Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have finalized a one-year contract for $8.5 million.

He can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses for games finished as part of the deal announced Sunday: $250,000 each for 35 and 40, and $500,000 apiece for 45, 50 and 55.

Allen had a career-high 4.70 ERA for Cleveland last season, going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 games. The 30-year-old righty is the Indians’ franchise leader with 149 saves.

The Angels posted a total of 35 saves last year, ranking 12th in the American League. Blake Parker led the team with 14 saves, wasn’t offered a contract after the season and signed with Minnesota.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill joined with the Angels earlier in the offseason.

Right-hander Miguel Almonte was designated for assignment. Almonte, 25, was 0-0 with a 10.29 ERA in eight games for the Angels last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference