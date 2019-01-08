Listen Live Sports

Annual Major League Baseball Payrolls

January 8, 2019 2:55 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Annual spending on payrolls by the 30 major league clubs, as compiled by the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

2018 $4,227,041,948
2017 4,245,058,541
2016 4,068,461,034
2015 3,895,420,334
2014 3,632,734,929
2013 3,348,014,908
2012 3,149,029,053
2011 2,999,068,349
2010 2,911,116,573
2009 2,914,144,120
2008 2,879,357,538
2007 2,705,501,280
2006 2,491,849,610
2005 2,353,498,708
2004 2,230,124,194
2003 2,262,390,563
2002 2,096,894,181

