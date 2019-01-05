Listen Live Sports

Anosike, Hoehn lead Sacred Heart past CCSU 73-61 in NEC

January 5, 2019 6:14 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — E.J. Anosike scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sean Hoehn added 17 points and Sacred Heart led all the way defeating Central Connecticut State 73-61 Saturday.

Anosike and Hoehn each made five baskets in a combined 20 shots and went 14 of 16 at the line, Anosike 9 of 10 and Hoehn 5 of 6. Jare’l Spellman scored 11 points and Kinnon LaRose came off the bench for 10. The Pioneers (6-9, 2-0 Northeast Conference) outrebounded CCSU 47-31, and eight of Anosike’s boards came on offense, helping with 16 second-chance points.

Jamir Coleman scored 20 and Tyler Kohl 15 for the Blue Devils (6-9, 0-2), who shot 32 percent (23 of 71) for the game.

Anosike scored the game’s first five points as Sacred Heart jumped out 7-0. Hoehn scored the first five after halftime.

CCSU came as close as 56-50 on a pair of Joe Hugley free throws with 8:24 remaining, but missed its next four shots while Sacred Heart rebuilt a double-digit lead and held on with an 8-2 run over the final two minutes.

