The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

January 24, 2019 9:40 pm
 
Japan’s Naomi Osaka smiles and Spain’s Rafael Nadal sweats during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Osaka is seeking her second Grand Slam title in the women’s singles final on Saturday, while Nadal will try to earn his second Australian Open title and his 18th Slam trophy in Sunday’s men’s final.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, boxing fans in the Philippines cheered Manny Pacquiao’s victory against American Adrien Broner, which was fought in Las Vegas and beamed live via satellite to Manila.

The world’s largest annual migration began in China with millions of Chinese traveling to see their families to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

