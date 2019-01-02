AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Orleans Saints (11)
|13
|3
|0
|382
|1
|2. Los Angeles Rams
|13
|3
|0
|361
|2
|3. Chicago Bears
|12
|4
|0
|359
|3
|4. Kansas City Chiefs (1)
|12
|4
|0
|357
|4
|5. Los Angeles Chargers
|12
|4
|0
|330
|5
|5. New England Patriots
|11
|5
|0
|330
|6
|7. Houston Texans
|11
|5
|0
|297
|8
|8. Indianapolis Colts
|10
|6
|0
|294
|10
|9. Baltimore Ravens
|10
|6
|0
|292
|9
|10. Seattle Seahawks
|10
|6
|0
|285
|7
|11. Dallas Cowboys
|10
|6
|0
|269
|11
|12. Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|7
|0
|255
|15
|13. Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|6
|1
|241
|12
|14. Tennessee Titans
|9
|7
|0
|219
|14
|15. Minnesota Vikings
|8
|7
|1
|218
|13
|16. Cleveland Browns
|7
|8
|1
|214
|16
|17. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|9
|0
|173
|20
|18. Miami Dolphins
|7
|9
|0
|166
|17
|19. Green Bay Packers
|6
|9
|1
|156
|18
|19. Carolina Panthers
|7
|9
|0
|156
|21
|21. Washington Redskins
|7
|9
|0
|148
|18
|22. Buffalo Bills
|6
|10
|0
|122
|25
|23. Detroit Lions
|6
|10
|0
|114
|27
|24. New York Giants
|5
|11
|0
|111
|22
|25. Denver Broncos
|6
|10
|0
|106
|23
|26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|11
|0
|98
|23
|27. Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|10
|0
|84
|26
|28. Jacksonville Jaguars
|5
|11
|0
|53
|28
|28. San Francisco 49ers
|4
|12
|0
|53
|30
|30. New York Jets
|4
|12
|0
|49
|29
|31. Oakland Raiders
|4
|12
|0
|32
|31
|32. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|13
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
