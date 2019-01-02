AP Pro32-Power Rankings

Listen Live Sports

January 2, 2019 12:24 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New Orleans Saints (11) 13 3 0 382 1
2. Los Angeles Rams 13 3 0 361 2
3. Chicago Bears 12 4 0 359 3
4. Kansas City Chiefs (1) 12 4 0 357 4
5. Los Angeles Chargers 12 4 0 330 5
5. New England Patriots 11 5 0 330 6
7. Houston Texans 11 5 0 297 8
8. Indianapolis Colts 10 6 0 294 10
9. Baltimore Ravens 10 6 0 292 9
10. Seattle Seahawks 10 6 0 285 7
11. Dallas Cowboys 10 6 0 269 11
12. Philadelphia Eagles 9 7 0 255 15
13. Pittsburgh Steelers 9 6 1 241 12
14. Tennessee Titans 9 7 0 219 14
15. Minnesota Vikings 8 7 1 218 13
16. Cleveland Browns 7 8 1 214 16
17. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 173 20
18. Miami Dolphins 7 9 0 166 17
19. Green Bay Packers 6 9 1 156 18
19. Carolina Panthers 7 9 0 156 21
21. Washington Redskins 7 9 0 148 18
22. Buffalo Bills 6 10 0 122 25
23. Detroit Lions 6 10 0 114 27
24. New York Giants 5 11 0 111 22
25. Denver Broncos 6 10 0 106 23
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 11 0 98 23
27. Cincinnati Bengals 6 10 0 84 26
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 11 0 53 28
28. San Francisco 49ers 4 12 0 53 30
30. New York Jets 4 12 0 49 29
31. Oakland Raiders 4 12 0 32 31
32. Arizona Cardinals 3 13 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

