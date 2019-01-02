AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (11) 13 3 0 382 1 2. Los Angeles Rams 13 3 0 361 2 3. Chicago Bears 12 4 0 359 3 4. Kansas City Chiefs (1) 12 4 0 357 4 5. Los Angeles Chargers 12 4 0 330 5 5. New England Patriots 11 5 0 330 6 7. Houston Texans 11 5 0 297 8 8. Indianapolis Colts 10 6 0 294 10 9. Baltimore Ravens 10 6 0 292 9 10. Seattle Seahawks 10 6 0 285 7 11. Dallas Cowboys 10 6 0 269 11 12. Philadelphia Eagles 9 7 0 255 15 13. Pittsburgh Steelers 9 6 1 241 12 14. Tennessee Titans 9 7 0 219 14 15. Minnesota Vikings 8 7 1 218 13 16. Cleveland Browns 7 8 1 214 16 17. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 173 20 18. Miami Dolphins 7 9 0 166 17 19. Green Bay Packers 6 9 1 156 18 19. Carolina Panthers 7 9 0 156 21 21. Washington Redskins 7 9 0 148 18 22. Buffalo Bills 6 10 0 122 25 23. Detroit Lions 6 10 0 114 27 24. New York Giants 5 11 0 111 22 25. Denver Broncos 6 10 0 106 23 26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 11 0 98 23 27. Cincinnati Bengals 6 10 0 84 26 28. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 11 0 53 28 28. San Francisco 49ers 4 12 0 53 30 30. New York Jets 4 12 0 49 29 31. Oakland Raiders 4 12 0 32 31 32. Arizona Cardinals 3 13 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

