The Associated Press
 
AP source: Bills offer special teams job to Heath Farwell

January 15, 2019 1:30 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with discussions confirms the Buffalo Bills have offered their special teams coordinator’s job to Carolina Panthers assistant Heath Farwell.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because Farwell has not yet signed with Buffalo. The Charlotte Observer cited a league source in first reporting the news earlier in the day.

Farwell completed his first season as Panthers special teams assistant, and previously spent two years as an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s a former linebacker, who played mostly special teams roles in splitting 10 NFL seasons between Minnesota and Seattle.

Buffalo’s special teams struggles last season led to Danny Crossman being fired two weeks ago.

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

