Colts make surprise move by firing offensive line coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts announced they have dismissed offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and confirmed assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has been hired by the Buffalo Bills.

No reason was cited for the firing.

DeGuglielmo and Johnson helped a young, revamped line make a dramatic turnaround. One season after allowing a league-high 56 sacks, the line cut the number to a league-low 18. It also cleared the way for Marlon Mack to rush for 100-plus yards in five games — the highest single-season total by a Colts running back since Joseph Addai in 2007.

DeGuglielmo was one of three coaches initially hired by Josh McDaniels last January. Frank Reich retained DeGuglielmo after McDaniels changed his mind and returned to New England.

