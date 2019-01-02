Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AP Source confirms Bills fire offensive line coach Castillo

January 2, 2019 11:14 am
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the Buffalo Bills’ decision confirms the team has fired offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the move. CBSSports.com first reported Castillo’s firing Tuesday.

Castillo also oversaw the running game during his two seasons in Buffalo. Both the offensive line and LeSean McCoy-led running game struggled in contributing to Buffalo’s 6-10 finish.

The Bills ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,984 yards rushing, though rookie quarterback Josh Allen accounted for nearly a third of that with a team-leading 631 yards. McCoy had career lows with 514 yards rushing and by averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Buffalo’s patchwork line never entirely jelled in having difficulty replacing the offseason losses of center Eric Wood and guard Richie Incognito.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

