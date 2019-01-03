Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies acquire Justin Holiday from Bulls

January 3, 2019 11:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Memphis Grizzlies have acquired guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls for guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

Memphis also sent second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to Chicago in the deal Thursday. The Bulls waived guard Cameron Payne in another move.

The Grizzlies hope Holiday — averaging 11.6 points — provides a lift. They have dropped 10 of 13 and had what general manager Chris Wallace described as an “emotionally charged” meeting following a loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

Memphis has fallen from first to 10th in the Western Conference after a 12-5 start.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

With Holiday gone, rookie Chandler Hutchison figures to play a bigger role for Chicago. Brooks is averaging 6.6 points and Selden is scoring 5.4.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State