AP Source: NBA looking into circumstances of McCaw signing

January 8, 2019 7:57 pm
 
A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA is looking into the circumstances surrounding Cleveland’s decision to sign Patrick McCaw to an offer sheet and then waive him after three games.

The league did so at the request of the Golden State Warriors, according to the person who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because no details of the probe have been revealed publicly.

The New York Times first reported that the NBA would review the matter.

McCaw signed a two-year, $6 million offer sheet that was not guaranteed with the Cavaliers on Dec. 28. The Warriors, who held McCaw’s rights as a restricted free agent, elected not to match those terms.

So McCaw was with the Cavs, until they waived him on Jan. 6 and made him an unrestricted free agent.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

