The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP source: Phelps strikes $2.5M, 1-year deal with Blue Jays

January 11, 2019 1:27 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that could be worth $13.75 million over two seasons, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not yet been announced. The contract

Phelps, a 32-year-old free agent who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, can earn an additional $3.25 million in performance bonuses this year as part of the agreement, and the Blue Jays have a $1 million team option for 2020 that could escalate to $8 million depending on appearances and games finished this year.

He tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm on March 17 during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, and he had surgery March 26.

Phelps was 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 10 relief appearances in 2017 for Seattle, which acquired him from Miami that July 20. He had a $5.55 million salary last season.

During six major league seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17) and the Mariners, Phelps is 30-33 with a 3.89 ERA and five saves in 64 starts and 164 relief appearances.

His agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Phelps could earn $2.5 million in bonuses this year based on games: $250,000 each for 25, 30 and 35, and $350,000 apiece for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 70. He also could earn $750,000 this year based on games finished: $125,000 each for 25 and 30, and $250,000 apiece for 35 and 40.

His option escalates to $3 million if he pitches in 30-39 games this year, $5 million if 30-49, $7 million if 50 or more, and $8 million if 50 or more and 40 or more games finished.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

