AP Top 25 Podcast: 2019 recruiting wraps up with signing day

January 30, 2019 1:13 pm
 
There are still blue-chippers to sign and holes to fill for some traditionally strong program.

What was once the traditional signing period in college football has been replaced by the early signing period, but Feb. 6 will still be a busy day. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Barton Simmons, scouting director of 247 Sports, joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview signing day and look ahead to the recruiting class of 2020.

Alabama already has the top 2019 class locked up, but there are interesting tussles for highly rated prospects going on in the Southeastern Conference. Simmons discusses how Oregon could improve on a top-10 class and how Southern California can finish strong.

Plus, how the new signing period and new transfer rules are converging?

