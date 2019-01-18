Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Kyler’s choice, Alabama’s staff turnover

January 18, 2019 9:43 am
 
Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is considering a football career instead of baseball, but what kind of an NFL prospect is the undersized quarterback?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , ESPN’s Tom Luginbill joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss Murray’s choice. Luginbill says if Murray was four inches taller he would have been the best quarterback prospect he has ever seen coming out of high school.

Murray’s height, around 5-foot-10, might not be his biggest flaw to NFL scouts. At about 180 pounds, can he take an NFL pounding?

Luginbill and Russo also discuss Alabama’s staff turnover and transferring quarterbacks, as well as look ahead to signing day the first week of February.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

