Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Appalachian St. gets 1st January win, tops Little Rock 77-73

January 26, 2019 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Ronshad Shabazz pumped in 21 points and Appalachian State earned its first Sun Belt Conference victory by beating Little Rock, 77-73 on Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak and had dropped their first six conference games, including an 82-81 loss in overtime at Arkansas State on Thursday night.

Appalachian State took the lead with 10:22 left in the first half on two free throws by Justin Forrest and stretched it to 36-31 by intermission. The Mountaineers led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but Little Rock battled back and cut its deficit to three, 70-67 with just under two minutes to go, but got no closer.

Shabazz knocked down 3 of 6 from distance and collected a pair of steals for Appalachian State (6-14, 1-6). Forrest converted 9 of 11 from the line and added 18 points and five assists.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Markquis Nowell had 20 points to lead the Trojans (7-14, 2-6). Rayjon Tucker added 17 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.