Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Applewhite’s tip-in basket sends SC State past Coppin State

January 14, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Damni Applewhite made a tip-in basket of Janai Raynor-Powell’s missed layup with a second left to give South Carolina State a 70-68 win over Coppin State on Monday night.

Cedric Council’s jumper put Coppin State on top 61-58 with 4:46 left for its last lead. Lavar Harewood tied it with a 3-pointer and Ian Kinard followed with a 3 with 3:57 to go. Taqwain Drummond’s jump shot with 2:01 left tied it at 68 for the Eagles, who missed their last three shot attempts.

Applewhite led South Carolina State with 18 points, Harewood scored 13 and Jahmari Etienne and Kinard each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (4-15, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). South Carolina State made all 17 of its foul shots.

Chad Andrews-Fulton was 7-of-8 shooting to lead Coppin State (2-17, 2-2) with 19 points. Dejaun Clayton and Lucian Brownlee each scored 15 and Council grabbed 11 rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon tied a career-high with four blocked shots and the team finished with nine.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris