Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arctic blast due to hit KC for AFC championship game

January 14, 2019 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Break out the parkas for Sunday night’s AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots. Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, potentially making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Twice it has been 1 degree at kickoff, including a December 2016 game against Tennessee.

Both teams are accustomed to cold, inclement weather, though.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Chiefs experienced some of it this past weekend, when heavy snow blanketed Kansas City and knocked out power to thousands of people. The snow stopped just before kickoff, though, and the field was in good shape for their 31-13 victory over the Colts.

The wind chill was in the teens for the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris