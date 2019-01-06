Arians propels South Dakota State past South Dakota 79-61

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Freshman Alex Arians tossed in a career-best 19 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds to propel South Dakota State to a 79-61 victory over South Dakota on Sunday.

The Jackrabbits (12-6, 2-1 Summit League) won despite a rare off night from double-double machine Mike Daum. He was held to a career-low four points on 1-of-5 shooting. It was just the 10th time in 122 career games that the senior didn’t score in double figures. Daum, who averages 24.9 points per game for sixth in the nation and 10.6 rebounds, had 10 rebounds as SDSU outrebounded the Coyotes 46-35. Skyler Flatten topped the Jackrabbits with 20 points, while Tevin King and David Jenkins scored 14 apiece.

King’s 3-pointer capped a game-opening 22-9 burst by the Jackrabbits, who led 37-25 at halftime. Arians and King nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 20 with 12:07 left to play and the Jackrabbits coasted from there.

Sophomore Stanley Umude was a one-man show for South Dakota (7-9, 1-2), scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Cody Kelly added 11 points and seven assists. Umude had 18 of the Coyotes’ 25 first-half points.

