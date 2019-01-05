Listen Live Sports

Army downs Lafayette 77-69 behind Edwards

January 5, 2019 3:12 pm
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Cayne Edwards scored 16 points, Tommy Funk had 11 points and 10 assists and Army pulled away early and held on to beat Lafayette 77-69 on Saturday to snap a three-game skid.

Alex King added 13 points and Matt Wilson 12 with eight rebounds for the Black Knights (6-9, 1-1), who outrebounded Lafayette 39-29 in the Leopards’ third straight loss.

Trailing 42-25 at halftime, Paulius Zalys’ jumper sparked a 9-2 run and Lafayette closed to within 10, but Army answered each bucket and led 69-57 on Edwards’ layup with 4:38 to go. Isaac Suffren’s layup cut it to five with 1:07 left, but Lonnie Grayson and King combined for six free throws in the final 58 seconds to seal it.

Lukas Jarrett scored 14 and Justin Jaworski added 13 for Lafayette (3-10, 0-2). E.J. Stephens and Myles Cherry scored 10 apiece.

