Army’s Jeff Monken selected George Munger coach of the year.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army’s Jeff Monken has been selected the George Munger coach of the year.

Monken earned the award by the Maxwell Football Club after guiding the Black Knights to an 11-2 record, the most victories in a season in academy history. Army also earned its first national ranking in 22 years.

Army capped its breakthrough campaign with a 70-14 victory over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl, which tied a Bowl Subdivision record for points in a bowl game. It was the Black Knights’ ninth straight win.

The No. 22 Black Knights have had three straight winning seasons. Before Monken replaced Rich Ellerson ahead of the 2014 season, Army had had only one winning season since 1996.

They’ve had three consecutive wins over rival Navy and captured the Commander In Chief’s Trophy outright in consecutive years for the first time.

