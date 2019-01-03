Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Army’s Jeff Monken selected George Munger coach of the year.

January 3, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army’s Jeff Monken has been selected the George Munger coach of the year.

Monken earned the award by the Maxwell Football Club after guiding the Black Knights to an 11-2 record, the most victories in a season in academy history. Army also earned its first national ranking in 22 years.

Army capped its breakthrough campaign with a 70-14 victory over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl, which tied a Bowl Subdivision record for points in a bowl game. It was the Black Knights’ ninth straight win.

The No. 22 Black Knights have had three straight winning seasons. Before Monken replaced Rich Ellerson ahead of the 2014 season, Army had had only one winning season since 1996.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

They’ve had three consecutive wins over rival Navy and captured the Commander In Chief’s Trophy outright in consecutive years for the first time.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address