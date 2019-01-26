Listen Live Sports

Arnautovic to stay at West Ham despite ‘very tempting’ offer

January 26, 2019 7:54 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Marko Arnautovic says he has decided to stay at West Ham despite receiving a “very tempting” offer, reportedly from a Chinese club.

The Austria forward wrote on Instagram that it was time to “put a stop to all the writings and speculation,” having needed time to talk to his family and West Ham about his future.

Arnautovic says “I want to put the offers aside, help the club to climb as high as possible in the (Premier League) table and try to win the (FA) Cup.”

The 29-year-old Arnautovic was left out of West Ham’s squad for the Premier League game against Bournemouth last weekend. He was back in training this week ahead of West Ham’s match against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Arnautovic has a contract until 2022.

West Ham is 10th in the 20-team Premier League.

