Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arsenal drawn against Man United in FA Cup 4th round

January 7, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has been drawn at home to Manchester United in the pick of the fourth-round matches in the FA Cup.

In other all-English Premier League matchups in Monday’s draw, Crystal Palace hosts Tottenham, and Manchester City will be at home to Burnley.

Titleholder Chelsea was given a home game against one of two lower-league teams, Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Barnet, the only non-league team in the last 32, was drawn at home to second-tier Brentford.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The fourth round will be played from Jan. 25-28.

___

Swansea vs. Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs. Everton

Brighton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs. Bolton

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby or Southampton

Doncaster vs. Oldham

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn vs. Watford

Middlesbrough vs. Newport County

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Barnet vs. Brentford

Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument