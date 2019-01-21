Listen Live Sports

Arsenal’s head of recruitment leaves club after 1 year

January 21, 2019 8:18 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s head of recruitment is leaving the Premier League club after barely a year in the job.

Sven Mislintat joined Arsenal in December 2017 from Borussia Dortmund but Arsenal says he will be leaving on Feb. 8.

Arsenal did not provide a reason for his departure, with Mislintat saying he is “looking forward to new challenges.”

The biggest deal Mislintat oversaw was Arsenal breaking its club record to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund a year ago for 63.75 million euros (then $80 million).

