Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has complained to Asian Cup organizers over the eligibility of two Qatar players following the semifinal loss to its Gulf rival.

The Asian Football Confederation says “this protest will now be reviewed in line with the AFC regulations.”

Qatar is due to play Japan in its first-ever Asian Cup final on Friday after beating the UAE 4-0 on Tuesday.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.