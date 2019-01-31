Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

January 31, 2019 3:16 am
 
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has complained to Asian Cup organizers over the eligibility of two Qatar players following the semifinal loss to its Gulf rival.

The Asian Football Confederation says “this protest will now be reviewed in line with the AFC regulations.”

Qatar is due to play Japan in its first-ever Asian Cup final on Friday after beating the UAE 4-0 on Tuesday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

