Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Hockey Glance

January 8, 2019 11:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Air Force 9 5 0 18 34 32 11 8 1
American Intl. 8 5 1 17 48 36 8 9 1
Niagara 7 6 2 16 52 47 8 11 2
Mercyhurst 7 6 1 15 38 42 9 11 2
Army 7 6 1 15 43 38 8 11 1
Robert Morris 7 6 1 15 34 26 8 11 1
RIT 6 6 2 14 38 38 8 8 2
Sacred Heart 5 6 1 11 31 34 5 9 2
Canisius 5 7 1 11 41 53 8 9 2
Bentley 4 7 1 9 38 41 5 11 2
Holy Cross 3 8 1 7 37 47 3 12 2

___

Tuesday’s Game

American International at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

RIT at American International, 2:05 p.m.

Niagara at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bentley at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

RIT at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Bentley at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

American International at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Holy Cross at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.

RIT at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Air Force at Sacred Heart, 2:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Canisius, 4:35 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.

RIT at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Royal Military College at Army, 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Jan. 20

Air Force at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane