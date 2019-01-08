Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Air Force
|9
|5
|0
|18
|34
|32
|11
|8
|1
|American Intl.
|8
|5
|1
|17
|48
|36
|8
|9
|1
|Niagara
|7
|6
|2
|16
|52
|47
|8
|11
|2
|Mercyhurst
|7
|6
|1
|15
|38
|42
|9
|11
|2
|Army
|7
|6
|1
|15
|43
|38
|8
|11
|1
|Robert Morris
|7
|6
|1
|15
|34
|26
|8
|11
|1
|RIT
|6
|6
|2
|14
|38
|38
|8
|8
|2
|Sacred Heart
|5
|6
|1
|11
|31
|34
|5
|9
|2
|Canisius
|5
|7
|1
|11
|41
|53
|8
|9
|2
|Bentley
|4
|7
|1
|9
|38
|41
|5
|11
|2
|Holy Cross
|3
|8
|1
|7
|37
|47
|3
|12
|2
___
American International at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at American International, 2:05 p.m.
Niagara at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
RIT at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Bentley at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
American International at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.
RIT at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Air Force at Sacred Heart, 2:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Canisius, 4:35 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.
RIT at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Royal Military College at Army, 7:05 p.m., exhibition
Air Force at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.
