Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Air Force 9 5 0 18 34 32 11 8 1 American Intl. 8 5 1 17 48 36 8 9 1 Niagara 7 6 2 16 52 47 8 11 2 Mercyhurst 7 6 1 15 38 42 9 11 2 Army 7 6 1 15 43 38 8 11 1 Robert Morris 7 6 1 15 34 26 8 11 1 RIT 6 6 2 14 38 38 8 8 2 Sacred Heart 5 6 1 11 31 34 5 9 2 Canisius 5 7 1 11 41 53 8 9 2 Bentley 4 7 1 9 38 41 5 11 2 Holy Cross 3 8 1 7 37 47 3 12 2

___

Tuesday’s Game

American International at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

RIT at American International, 2:05 p.m.

Niagara at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Bentley at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

RIT at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Bentley at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

American International at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Holy Cross at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.

RIT at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Air Force at Sacred Heart, 2:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Canisius, 4:35 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7 p.m.

RIT at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Royal Military College at Army, 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Jan. 20

Air Force at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.