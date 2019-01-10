ATP Tour ASB Classic Results

Thursday At ASB Tennis Arena Auckland, New Zealand Purse: $527,880 (ATP250) Surface: HaRD-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7).

Doubles Quarterfinals

Raven Klassen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 6-3.

Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Bob and Mike Bryan (2), United States, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 10-2.

