ATP Tour ASB Classic Results

January 11, 2019 10:09 am
 
Friday
At ASB Tennis Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
Surface: HaRD-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles
Semifinals

Raven Klassen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (2), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 11-9.

