ATP Tour ASB Classic Results

|Wednesday
|At ASB Tennis Arena
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
|Surface: HaRD-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Taylor Fritz, United States, def. John Isner (1), United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.
Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 1-1 retired.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Rubin Statham, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-1.
Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.