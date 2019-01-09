Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour ASB Classic Results

January 9, 2019 11:02 am
 
Wednesday
At ASB Tennis Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
Surface: HaRD-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. John Isner (1), United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 1-1 retired.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Rubin Statham, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles
First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Quarterfinals

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

