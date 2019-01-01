ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

Tuesday At The Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $1.195 million (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. David Goffin (6), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. Mubarak Shannan Zayid, Qatar, 6-1, 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor (4), Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

