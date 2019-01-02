Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

January 2, 2019 3:29 pm
 
Wednesday
At The Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1.195 million (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (4), 0-6, 7-5.

Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, walkover.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6).

Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Guido Pella, Argentina, walkover.

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 6-4.

Marko and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

David Goffin, Belgium, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya (3), Austria, 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.

