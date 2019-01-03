ATP World Tour Tata Open Maharashtra Results

|Thursday
|At Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex
|Pune, India
Purse: $501,345 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 7-5, 6-2.
Kevin Anderson (1), South Africa, def. Jaume Munar (7), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Benoit Paire (5), France, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan (1), India, def. Leander Paes, India, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico., 6-7 (4), 6-4, 17-15.
Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Gerard and Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.