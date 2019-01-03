Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour Tata Open Maharashtra Results

January 3, 2019 1:41 pm
 
Thursday
At Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex
Pune, India

Purse: $501,345 (WT250)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 7-5, 6-2.

Kevin Anderson (1), South Africa, def. Jaume Munar (7), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Benoit Paire (5), France, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan (1), India, def. Leander Paes, India, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico., 6-7 (4), 6-4, 17-15.

Semifinals

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Gerard and Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

