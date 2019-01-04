ATP World Tour Tata Open Maharashtra Results

Friday At Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex Pune, India

Purse: $501,345 (WT250)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, vs. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6.

Kevin Anderson (1), South Africa, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Doubles Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan (1), India, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 15-13.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.