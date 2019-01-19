Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Auburn center Austin Wiley out with lower leg injury

January 19, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Austin Wiley is out for the Kentucky game with a lower leg injury.

Auburn announced Wiley’s status before the 14th-ranked Tigers faced No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday. A spokesman says the 6-foot-11, 260-pound center “is expected to miss a couple of weeks.”

Wiley is averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and nearly two blocked shots a game.

Anfernee McLemore and Horace Spencer are likely to get some added playing time during his absence.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wiley missed the opening game against South Alabama with a left foot injury.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy