Austin Peay dominates Tennessee Tech 77-66

January 31, 2019 10:29 pm
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 18 points and eight rebounds, Chris Porter-Bunton added 15 points, and Austin Peay dominated Tennessee Tech for a 77-66 win on Thursday night.

The Governors (15-7, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference) scored 10 straight and jumped to a 17-5 lead after Tennessee Tech (7-15, 3-6) scored the opening basket. Austin Peay had a double-digit lead from 24-14 with 7:27 left in the first half until Hunter Vick’s 3-point play cut the deficit to 75-66 with 32 seconds left in the game.

Zach Glotta added 12 points and Jabari McGhee scored 10 for the Governors. Austin Peay had its largest lead at 49-26 early in the second half.

Vick and Jr. Clay had 14 points each for the Golden Eagles.

Austin Peay committed just nine turnovers while Tennessee Tech had 24.

