Austin Peay off to best start in league play since 2010-11

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Porter-Bunton, Zach Glotta and Jarrett Givens each scored 15 points and all five Austin Peay starters scored in double figures for an 89-74 victory over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Austin Peay (14-6, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) has won 10 of its last 12 games and is off to its best start in league play since the 2010-11 season.

Terry Taylor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Steve Harris scored 13 for Austin Peay, which avoided its first three-game losing streak to Tennessee State since dropping four in a row from 1979-81. Glotta is six 3-pointers away from passing Travis Betran (2012-14) for ninth all-time in program history.

Austin Peay led 42-32 at the break to extend its streak to 11 straight victories when leading at intermission. The teams combined for 32 free-throw attempts in the first half, making just 17.

Michael Littlejohn scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Armani Chaney added 17 for Tennessee State (5-14, 2-5).

