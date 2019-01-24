Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Austin Peay off to best start in league play since 2010-11

January 24, 2019 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Porter-Bunton, Zach Glotta and Jarrett Givens each scored 15 points and all five Austin Peay starters scored in double figures for an 89-74 victory over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Austin Peay (14-6, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) has won 10 of its last 12 games and is off to its best start in league play since the 2010-11 season.

Terry Taylor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Steve Harris scored 13 for Austin Peay, which avoided its first three-game losing streak to Tennessee State since dropping four in a row from 1979-81. Glotta is six 3-pointers away from passing Travis Betran (2012-14) for ninth all-time in program history.

Austin Peay led 42-32 at the break to extend its streak to 11 straight victories when leading at intermission. The teams combined for 32 free-throw attempts in the first half, making just 17.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Michael Littlejohn scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Armani Chaney added 17 for Tennessee State (5-14, 2-5).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.