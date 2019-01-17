Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Austin scores 28, Samford edges past The Citadel 80-77

January 17, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Austin scored a career-high 28 points, including six 3-pointers and Samford held on to defeat The Citadel 80-77 Thursday night, breaking a three-game losing skid.

Josh Sharkey scored 23 points — 16 after halftime — with four 3-pointers, eight assists and three steals for Samford (12-7, 2-4 Southern Conference). Myron Gordon added 13 points.

The teams launched 78 shots from beyond the arc, The Citadel making 17 of 46 and Samford 13 of 32.

The Citadel banged down three straight 3-pointers, cutting the gap to 74-71 before Austin drained a 3 from NBA distance, stretching the lead to six points with just under two minutes to go.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Matt Frierson cut that in half with yet another 3-pointer for The Citadel, but the Bulldogs missed twice from distance in the next 90 seconds and Samford made three of four at the foul line. The free throws were enough to survive a Lew Stallworth 3 at the buzzer for The Citadel.

Frierson scored 27, his points coming on eight 3-pointers and three free throws. Stallworth added 11 points and Hayden Brown 14 for The Citadel (9-8, 1-5), which has dropped its last six.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state