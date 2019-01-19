Australian Open Glance: Federer vs. up-and-coming Tsitsipas

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Roger Federer faces one of the game’s up-and-coming talents when he takes on 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the fourth round. Tsitsipas is likely to have several hundred boisterous Greek fans at Rod Laver Arena if it’s anything like his first few matches. He played Federer at the Hopman Cup exhibition event two weeks ago. One of the many indications of the gap in success and experience between these two men: The 37-year-old Federer will be appearing in his 101st match at Melbourne Park’s main stadium; it will be Tsitsipas’ first. Rafael Nadal plays Tomas Berdych in a rematch of the 2010 Wimbledon final won by the Spaniard, and Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. plays Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria — who is being coached by Andre Agassi — in other fourth-round matches. On the women’s side, home favorite Ash Barty plays 2008 champion Maria Sharapova. Barty pulled out of doubles to concentrate on singles. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova meets 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and 2016 Australian Open champ Angelique Kerber plays Danielle Collins of the U.S.

SCHEDULE

The Kvitova-Anisimova matchup opens play at Rod Laver at 0000 GMT/7 p.m. EST, followed by Barty-Sharapova, then Berdych-Nadal. The night session at Rod Laver, starting at 0800 GMT/3 a.m. EST, has Federer-Tsitsipas and Stephens-Pavlyuchenkova. Over at Margaret Court Arena, Collins-Kerber and Maric Cilic vs. Roberto Bautista Agut are scheduled for the afternoon.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly sunny, high of 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit)

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny, high of 23 C (73 F)

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s 3rd round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 25 Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Joao Sousa 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2; No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta beat No. 12 Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; No. 15 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 21 David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-3; No. 11 Borna Coric beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 16 Milos Raonic beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6); No. 28 Lucas Pouille beat Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (10), 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s 3rd round: No. 1 Simona Halep beat Venus Williams 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat No. 28 Hsieh Su-wei 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 Elina Svitolina beat Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; No. 16 Serena Williams beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1; No. 17 Madison Keys beat No. 12 Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-2; No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova beat No. 21 Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-3; No. 18 Garbine Muguruza beat Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (5), 6-2; No. 7 Karolina Pliskova beat No. 27 Camila Giorgi 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

9 — Games dropped by Serena Williams through three matches.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“As she was walking towards the net, I could tell she was quite upset. I kind of liked that. It shows she wasn’t just there to play a good match. She was there to win. That really broke my heart.” — Williams, on comforting a tearful Yastremska after their match.

