Australian Open Women’s Finals-Most Games

January 26, 2019 10:11 am
 
35 — 1981 — Martina Navratilova def. Chris Evert Lloyd, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

35 — 2019 — Naomi Osaka def. Petra Kvitova, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

33 — 1971 — Margaret Smith Court def. Evonne Goolagong, 2-6, 7-6 (0), 7-5.

32 — 2003 — Serena Williams def. Venus Williams, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4.

32 — 2018 — Caroline Wozniacki def. Simona Halep, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4.

31 — 2002 — Jennifer Capriati def. Martina Hingis, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Pre-Tiebreak (1971)

38 — 1930 — Daphne Akhurst def. Sylvia Lance Harper, 10-8, 2-6, 7-5.

33 — 1956 — Mary Carter def. Thelma Coyne Long, 3-6, 6-2, 9-7.

32 — 1924 — Sylvia Lance def. Esna Boyd, 6-3, 3-6, 8-6.

31 — 1925 — Daphne Akhurst def. Esna Boyd, 1-6, 8-6, 6-4.

31 — 1937 — Nancye Wynne def. Emily Hood Westacott, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

