Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Austrian skier Franz to miss worlds after breaking heel bone

January 25, 2019 11:00 am
 
< a min read
      

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Austrian skier Max Franz has been ruled out of next month’s world championships in Sweden after breaking his right heel bone Friday during a World Cup downhill.

The downhill bronze medalist from 2017 caught a bump on the icy Streif course shortly after the start. He avoided crashing but immediately ended his run.

Austria team doctor Martin Gruber says Franz does not need surgery but will be out for 6-to-8 weeks.

Franz has won two World Cup races this season — a downhill in Lake Louise and a super-G in Beaver Creek — and three overall.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The worlds in Are, Sweden, start Feb. 5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor dives into Arabian Sea during exercise

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.