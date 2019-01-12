Avalanche-Canadiens Sum

|Colorado
|0
|0
|0—0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|3—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Montreal, Kulak 2 (Danault), 8:21 (sh). 2, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 5 (Drouin, Reilly), 10:39. 3, Montreal, Benn 4 (Danault), 18:44.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-15-6_28. Montreal 8-10-13_31.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Montreal 0 of 3.
Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 11-10-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Montreal, Price 17-13-4 (28-28).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:20.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tony Sericolo.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.