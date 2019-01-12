Avalanche-Canadiens Sum

Colorado 0 0 0—0 Montreal 0 0 3—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Montreal, Kulak 2 (Danault), 8:21 (sh). 2, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 5 (Drouin, Reilly), 10:39. 3, Montreal, Benn 4 (Danault), 18:44.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-15-6_28. Montreal 8-10-13_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 11-10-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Montreal, Price 17-13-4 (28-28).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.