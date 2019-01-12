Avalanche-Canadiens Sums

Colorado 0 0 0—0 Montreal 0 0 3—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Agostino, MTL, (tripping), 5:42; Compher, COL, (interference), 7:10; Rantanen, COL, (slashing), 11:22.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Deslauriers, MTL, (cross checking), 13:08; Reilly, MTL, (cross checking), 13:08; Cole, COL, (roughing), 13:08.

Third Period_1, Montreal, Kulak 2 (Danault), 8:21 (sh). 2, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 5 (Reilly, Drouin), 10:39. 3, Montreal, Benn 4 (Danault), 18:44. Penalties_Cole, COL, served by Wilson, (tripping), 3:35; Weber, MTL, (hooking), 6:48; Kulak, MTL, (holding), 13:34.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-15-6_28. Montreal 8-10-13_31.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 11-10-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Montreal, Price 17-13-4 (28-28).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tony Sericolo.

