The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Avalanche coach, star center appear to make peace

January 11, 2019 4:48 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon and coach Jared Bednar appear to have made peace.

The two are playing down a dispute caught on camera on the bench Wednesday night in Calgary. They spoke Friday, a day before Colorado plays the Montreal Canadiens.

MacKinnon seemed to be mouthing “Do your job” to Bednar toward the end of the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss to the Flames, Colorado’s eighth defeat in nine games.

MacKinnon says he felt the team should have pulled the goalie earlier but acknowledges he mishandled things. He says he saw replays in his hotel room and was upset that he looked “like an idiot screaming.”

MacKinnon says he spoke with Bednar shortly after the game and says “everyone loves playing for Bedsy in here.”

As for Bednar, he says he wasn’t bothered at all, adding he admires MacKinnon’s “fire, passion and emotion.”

