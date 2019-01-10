Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Flames Sum

January 10, 2019 12:09 am
 
Colorado 2 0 1—3
Calgary 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 10 (Neal, Gaudreau), 5:34. 2, Calgary, Jankowski 7 (Giordano, Bennett), 10:29. 3, Colorado, MacKinnon 26 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 16:32. 4, Colorado, Johnson 3 (Jost, Calvert), 19:41.

Second Period_5, Calgary, Lindholm 21 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 12:57 (pp).

Third Period_6, Calgary, Frolik 10 (Brodie, Giordano), 9:14. 7, Colorado, Rantanen 20 (Landeskog), 19:22. 8, Calgary, Tkachuk 20 (Brodie, Ryan), 19:50.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-10-14_35. Calgary 5-6-5_16.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Calgary 1 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 11-9-5 (15 shots-11 saves). Calgary, Rittich 16-4-3 (35-32).

A_18,220 (19,289). T_2:27.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.

