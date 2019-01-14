Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Avalanche-Maple Leafs Sums

January 14, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado 0 3 3—6
Toronto 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (hooking), 6:47; Dermott, TOR, (holding), 19:20.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Ozhiganov 3 (Matthews, Rielly), 2:14. 2, Toronto, Kapanen 15 (Johnsson), 3:28. 3, Colorado, Landeskog 28 (Barrie), 6:33. 4, Colorado, Rantanen 21, 9:56. 5, Colorado, Soderberg 13, 14:29 (sh). Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (boarding), 12:40; Tavares, TOR, (hooking), 19:59.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Marner 18 (Dermott, Matthews), 6:00. 7, Colorado, Soderberg 14 (Compher, Wilson), 11:45. 8, Colorado, Calvert 7, 17:09. 9, Colorado, Soderberg 15 (Cole), 18:12. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (roughing), 6:20; MacKinnon, COL, (roughing), 6:20.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-18-7_38. Toronto 5-8-7_20.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 12-10-5 (20 shots-17 saves). Toronto, Andersen 20-10-1 (36-32).

A_19,248 (18,819). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris