Avalanche-Maple Leafs Sums

First Period_None. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (hooking), 6:47; Dermott, TOR, (holding), 19:20.
Second Period_1, Toronto, Ozhiganov 3 (Matthews, Rielly), 2:14. 2, Toronto, Kapanen 15 (Johnsson), 3:28. 3, Colorado, Landeskog 28 (Barrie), 6:33. 4, Colorado, Rantanen 21, 9:56. 5, Colorado, Soderberg 13, 14:29 (sh). Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (boarding), 12:40; Tavares, TOR, (hooking), 19:59.
Third Period_6, Toronto, Marner 18 (Dermott, Matthews), 6:00. 7, Colorado, Soderberg 14 (Compher, Wilson), 11:45. 8, Colorado, Calvert 7, 17:09. 9, Colorado, Soderberg 15 (Cole), 18:12. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (roughing), 6:20; MacKinnon, COL, (roughing), 6:20.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-18-7_38. Toronto 5-8-7_20.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 2.
Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 12-10-5 (20 shots-17 saves). Toronto, Andersen 20-10-1 (36-32).
A_19,248 (18,819). T_2:25.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.
